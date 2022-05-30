UTA Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

UTA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 31st. UTA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of UTA Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU opened at $10.11 on Monday. UTA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTAAU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

