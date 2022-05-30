Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 154,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,754. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

