Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce $495.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.80 million and the highest is $497.50 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

NYSE VEEV traded up $6.49 on Monday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,294. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

