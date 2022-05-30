Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,894 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.82% of Velocity Acquisition worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,841 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 405,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 139,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,484. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

