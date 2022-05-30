Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.69 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $59.25 million and $9.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00015626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,157.89 or 1.00015846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00033213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

