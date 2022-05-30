Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 171,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 649,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735,826. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

