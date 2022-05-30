Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 9,915 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

WDAY stock traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.79. The company had a trading volume of 375,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.66. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

