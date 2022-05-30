Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.81 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Procore Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 468,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. 70,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,811. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,036 shares of company stock worth $2,706,164. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

