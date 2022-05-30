Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 2.7% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. 376,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,377. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.23.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

