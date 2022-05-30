Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $7.16 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Five9 comprises approximately 3.4% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.05. 28,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,500. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

