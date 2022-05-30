Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cito Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE V traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $212.88. The stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
