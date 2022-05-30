Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IJH traded up $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 262,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

