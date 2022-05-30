Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

