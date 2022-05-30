Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 16,203 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period.

GHY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,643. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

