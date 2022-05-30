Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 3,672 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

NBW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

