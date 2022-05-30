Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,388. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
