W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $490.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.