Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 8,948 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PPL by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in PPL by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

