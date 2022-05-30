Wahed Invest LLC Invests $258,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.36.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $256.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.