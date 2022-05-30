Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Albemarle stock opened at $270.92 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

