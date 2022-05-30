Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $36,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.