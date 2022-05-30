Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

