Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 20,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,501. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

