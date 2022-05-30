Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Insider Sells £2,574,797.33 in Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.03), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,239,961.41).

WHR opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.03) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £685.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. Warehouse REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

