Wedgewood Partners Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

KHC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 694,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,511. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

