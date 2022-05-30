Wedgewood Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.11. 162,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,387. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.24.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

