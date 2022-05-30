WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $52.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.