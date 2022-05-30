WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.55 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $100.90 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

