Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,759.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $125.86 or 0.00410169 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $48,759.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

