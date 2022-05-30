Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

