WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.0583 on Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.16 million and $956,234.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

