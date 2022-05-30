Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS YATRY opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. Yamato has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $28.13.
