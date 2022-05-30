Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $7.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $48,051,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $25,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,744. The firm has a market cap of $678.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

