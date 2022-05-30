Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce $2.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.86. 78,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,073. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

