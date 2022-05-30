Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.27. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 289,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

