Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Centerspace posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.33. 929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

