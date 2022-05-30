Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will report $27.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year sales of $113.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.10 million, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $380.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENJY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

ENJY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,124. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 139.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enjoy Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enjoy Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enjoy Technology by 223.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

