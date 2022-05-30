Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 4,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,922. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $173.67 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.70.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.