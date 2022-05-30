Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 4,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,922. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $173.67 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.70.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.