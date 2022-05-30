Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of IBP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,345. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

