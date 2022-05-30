Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $20.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

MTB stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.80. 33,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,902. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

