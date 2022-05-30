Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $918.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

