Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30. Watsco reported earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $16.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $18.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,975. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

