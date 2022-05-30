Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

APPN stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 15,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,295. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Appian by 1,103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.