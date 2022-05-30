Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $521.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

