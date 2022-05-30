Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,848. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

