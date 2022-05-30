Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

LGND traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. 4,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,815. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,915,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,356,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

