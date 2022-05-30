Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

NBRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

