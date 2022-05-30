Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to announce $337.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $332.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $84.52. 3,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,140. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.