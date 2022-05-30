Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $17.50. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

