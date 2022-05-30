Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.54.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.